MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up about 0.2% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,775,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after buying an additional 1,601,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after buying an additional 1,519,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,040,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,231,000 after buying an additional 403,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACGL traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 32,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

