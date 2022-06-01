Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Model N reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MODN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $26,797.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $565,492. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Model N by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 398,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $926.49 million, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 0.94. Model N has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $39.99.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.