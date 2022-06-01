ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $92.37

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $92.37 and last traded at $93.01, with a volume of 558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ModivCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

