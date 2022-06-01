Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS TAP.A opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

