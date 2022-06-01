MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.28 EPS.

MongoDB stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.81. 3,387,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,919. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $469.67.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in MongoDB by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $24,708,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $23,454,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

