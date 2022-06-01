Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Update

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.33. 9,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,164. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.88. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

