Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period.

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. 2,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,420. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

