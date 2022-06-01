Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

