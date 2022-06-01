mStable USD (MUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.03 million and $28,933.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,886.66 or 0.99953156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00032457 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015752 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

