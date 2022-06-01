MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$69.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

TSE MTY opened at C$53.12 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$47.90 and a 1-year high of C$72.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$52.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

