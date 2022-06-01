Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Update

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $745,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 690,788 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. 621,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,510. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.21. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

