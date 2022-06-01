Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.67

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 4464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

