National Grid plc (NGG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.16 on August 17th

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 1.1573 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

National Grid has a payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NGG stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,077,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Investec downgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

