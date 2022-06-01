National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.

EYE stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,757. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

