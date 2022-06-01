Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 845.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Nautilus by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 248,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

NYSE NLS opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

