Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,748,100 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 1,328,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 672.3 days.
Shares of NTOIF traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $68.31.
Neste Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
