Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,748,100 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 1,328,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 672.3 days.

Shares of NTOIF traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $68.31.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

