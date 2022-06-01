NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.36 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
