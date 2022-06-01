New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 3.9%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 122,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,586,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NGD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $914.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

