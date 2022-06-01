Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 12,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 19,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBST. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 295,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 45,916 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 7.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 270,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 1.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 181,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $393,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

