NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $15.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00213950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001345 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006315 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000670 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

