NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NEXE Innovations stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,902. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36. NEXE Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

NEXE Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.