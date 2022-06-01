NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NEXE Innovations stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,902. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36. NEXE Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
