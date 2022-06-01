NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.02 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXGN. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. 5,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,355. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.87 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $66,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 131.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,037,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.