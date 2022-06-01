NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga. “

Several other analysts have also commented on NN. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NN stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. NextNav has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $15.32.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NextNav will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

