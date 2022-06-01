Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Short Interest Up 28.9% in May

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,130,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 69,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 36.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

NKLA traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. 10,198,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,858,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.07. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after purchasing an additional 610,117 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $32,535,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,011,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

