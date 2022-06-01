Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Short Interest Up 28.9% in May

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,130,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 69,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 36.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.
NKLA traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. 10,198,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,858,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.07. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after purchasing an additional 610,117 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $32,535,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,011,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
