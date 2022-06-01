Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 645004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$8.94 million and a PE ratio of 1.71.
About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)
