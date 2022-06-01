Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 645004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$8.94 million and a PE ratio of 1.71.

About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

