Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:NWN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,439. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth $206,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

