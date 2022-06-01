Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. Novanta has a 12 month low of $114.31 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Novanta by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 15.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Novanta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

