Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Update

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the April 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $78.71 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.