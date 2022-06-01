Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NQP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,406. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $15.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
