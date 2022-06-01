Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NQP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,406. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

