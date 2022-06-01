Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:JRI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,944. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at $3,641,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,654,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 84,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 67,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 127,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 58,618 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.