Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:JRI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,944. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.