nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $688.40 Million

Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) will post sales of $688.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $697.80 million and the lowest is $679.00 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $601.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.02. 460,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.44. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

