O3Swap Price Hits $1.97 on Exchanges (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get O3Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.81 or 0.00782239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00491395 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00032352 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008139 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.