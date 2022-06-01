Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $353.55 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $353.55 million and $118.21 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 142.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.