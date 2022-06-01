Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Ocean Bio-Chem has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 7.74. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

