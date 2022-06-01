Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will post $388.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.10 million and the highest is $390.00 million. Okta posted sales of $251.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $205.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.97. 38,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,462. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.15. Okta has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.32.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Okta by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares during the period. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $33,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

