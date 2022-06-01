On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

ONON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get ON alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at about $183,915,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ON during the first quarter valued at about $142,069,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at about $125,194,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,362. ON has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ON will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.