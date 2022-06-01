ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $67.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.29.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,154,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

