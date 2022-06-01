Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Receives $8.26 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.26.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONXXF. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €6.80 ($7.31) to €7.80 ($8.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ontex Group from €7.50 ($8.06) to €6.00 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONXXF opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. Ontex Group has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.