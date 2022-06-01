Open Governance Token (OPEN) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $56,461.14 and $13,374.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,532.49 or 0.99974142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001586 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

