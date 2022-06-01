Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 44,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPNT. TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 52,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,766. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

