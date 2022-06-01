Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 44,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPNT. TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.