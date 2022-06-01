Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.36 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,521. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $372.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

