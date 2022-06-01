Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Down 2.5%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 3,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 816,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

Several analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 317.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 738,368 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 56.3% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 419,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 44.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after buying an additional 694,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

