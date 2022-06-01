ORAO Network Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. ORAO Network has a market cap of $226,953.81 and approximately $15,900.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.05 or 0.04474613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.61 or 0.00457448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032883 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008350 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

