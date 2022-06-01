O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $718.25 Average PT from Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $718.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 78.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $637.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $666.39. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $519.32 and a 1-year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

