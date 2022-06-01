Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “
OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.18 and a beta of 0.13. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oriental Land (OLCLY)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oriental Land (OLCLY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.