Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $63.51 million and $153,477.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 226.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.13 or 0.05321749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.00456865 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00032390 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008528 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 63,608,907 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

