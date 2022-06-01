Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Shares Down 0.9%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.11. 53,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 105,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.16.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

