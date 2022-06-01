Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:OST) Quiet Period To End on June 6th

Ostin Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 6th. Ostin Technology Group had issued 3,375,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 27th. The total size of the offering was $13,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Ostin Technology Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 181,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,494. Ostin Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

