Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

OTIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Otonomy news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.