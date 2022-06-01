Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.24. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 94,336 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $187.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $146,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,540.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock worth $2,744,830. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,752,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 374,033 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 221.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 90,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 89,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

